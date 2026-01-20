Interpol issues Yellow Notice for missing child Brianna Genao

Santo Domingo.- Interpol has issued an international Yellow Notice for the disappearance of three-year-old Brianna Genao González, aiming to coordinate efforts among member countries to help locate the child and verify any relevant information outside the Dominican Republic.

The alert comes 20 days after Brianna was reported missing from the community of Barrero, in the municipality of Imbert, Puerto Plata province. Since then, the National Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Armed Forces, and rescue teams have carried out extensive search operations in wooded areas and nearby zones, using drones, canine units, and other specialized resources.

Authorities initially covered more than 50 kilometers during the early stages of the search, with support from international experts. The investigation is now focused on analyzing additional elements that could clarify the circumstances of her disappearance. The FBI joined the case on January 12 to provide technical assistance but later withdrew from field operations on January 19, continuing only with investigative support. With the Interpol Yellow Notice in place, authorities hope to strengthen international cooperation and increase the chances of finding the child as her family and community await answers.