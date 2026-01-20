Operation Altagracian 2026 begins with over 9,000 personnel deployed

Santo Domingo.- Operation Altagracian 2026 began this Tuesday to guarantee prevention, safety, and rapid response during the festivities of Our Lady of Altagracia. The operation will run until Wednesday the 21st at 6:00 p.m. and mobilizes 9,121 collaborators and volunteers across the eastern region of the Dominican Republic.

Coordinated by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), along with affiliated institutions and the Government of La Altagracia, the deployment was ordered by President Luis Abinader. Its main objective is to ensure the safety of citizens traveling to the Basilica Cathedral of Our Lady of Altagracia in Higüey to commemorate the patron saint of the Dominican people, covering routes from the Juan Carlos Bridge on Las Américas Avenue to the basilica.

COE director Juan Manuel Méndez García emphasized that traffic accidents are the primary concern during the operation and urged travelers to act responsibly. The plan includes the deployment of 113 ambulances, 153 first aid stations, and two field hospitals operated by the Dominican Red Cross and Civil Defense within the basilica area. A Mobile Command Center and operational bases coordinated with the Directorate of Out-of-Hospital Emergency Services (DAEH) will also be in place.

The operation will receive aerial support from a helicopter provided by the Ministry of Defense. A special three-ring security perimeter will be established at the basilica, along with pre-hospital care posts, ambulances, and mobile assistance brigades. DIGESETT will oversee traffic safety, while the Military and Police Commission of the Ministry of Public Works will provide roadside assistance with mobile workshops and cranes. Authorities reiterated calls to avoid alcohol consumption while driving and to follow official guidelines during the religious celebrations.