Palomino Dam reopens with new ecotourism route and camping rules

Santo Domingo.- Starting January 21, 2026, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources will open a new ecotourism route at the Palomino Dam, located within José del Carmen Ramírez National Park. The initiative aims to improve visitor safety and reinforce conservation efforts amid a significant increase in hiking and other ecotourism activities over the past five years.

Implemented through the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas and Biodiversity, the measure follows an evaluation and reorganization of access to the protected area. Authorities also introduced a new protocol for overnight stays, which was presented to tour operators, local guides, and representatives of the Ministry of Tourism during a virtual meeting on December 30.

Under the new guidelines, visitors wishing to camp must request authorization at least 15 days in advance through the Ministry’s digital platform. Each group must designate a responsible leader and include at least one local guide for every 10 people. The temporary camping area will have a maximum capacity of 120 visitors per night. Alcohol, tobacco, controlled substances, and single-use plastics are prohibited, and all waste must be removed at the end of each visit.

During the initial phase of the route’s opening, the Ministry will train local guides as certified Nature Interpreter Guides, whose services will later become mandatory. Authorities also announced plans to build suitable overnight facilities to reduce environmental impact and support local ecotourism development. The previous route at Palomino Dam was closed in August 2025 as a preventive measure to protect visitors and preserve the natural environment.