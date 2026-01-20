Traffic restored on 27 de Febrero Avenue after vehicle fire in tunnel

Santo Domingo.- Traffic has been fully restored on 27 de Febrero Avenue in the National District after a vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning inside the westbound tunnel, causing significant congestion and affecting nearby alternative routes.

The National Emergency and Security System 911 coordinated the response, dispatching two National District Fire Department units, an ambulance from the Directorate of Extrahospital Emergency Services (DAEH), a drone unit, and police personnel. Additional support was provided by the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) and the Military and Police Commission (Comipol).

The incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. No injuries were reported, and authorities confirmed that traffic flow has returned to normal.