Communities renew calls for action over pollution concerns at Hatillo Dam

Sánchez Ramírez , D.R.- More than a month after reports of possible pollution at the Hatillo Dam near Cotuí, in Sánchez Ramírez province, residents of surrounding communities are urging authorities to take immediate action to protect public health and the ecosystem of what is the largest freshwater reservoir in the Greater Antilles.

In a statement, community members expressed concern over the persistent greenish coloration of the water, which they say has intensified in several areas and could pose health risks for families who depend on the reservoir for fishing, agriculture, and daily use. While the Ministry of Environment reported in December 2025 that the discoloration was caused by an algae bloom identified through technical studies, residents remain unconvinced.

According to locals, independent laboratory tests they commissioned detected bacterial and chemical contamination, including coliforms, Pseudomonas, fecal streptococci, and elevated levels of substances such as cyanide and phosphates. Residents also reported foul odors and warned of potential health and economic impacts, particularly for children, the elderly, and farmers whose crops rely on the water.

The communities are calling on environmental and health authorities to carry out independent and transparent monitoring, share findings publicly, and implement urgent measures to safeguard both the reservoir and nearby populations. They say they will continue pressing for clear answers and concrete solutions to what they consider a growing environmental and public health risk.