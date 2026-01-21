Dominican Republic celebrates Our Lady of Altagracia Day

Santo Domingo.- Today, January 21, the Dominican Republic celebrates the Day of Our Lady of Altagracia, spiritual patron saint of the nation and one of the country’s most deeply rooted religious and cultural devotions. On this national holiday, thousands of faithful travel to the Basilica Cathedral of Higüey, in La Altagracia province, to participate in masses, pilgrimages, and acts of devotion that blend faith with national identity.

Devotion to Our Lady of Altagracia dates back to the 16th century, during the early colonial period, when her image arrived from Spain and began to be venerated in the eastern region of the country. The iconic painting, depicting the Virgin Mary adoring the Child Jesus, has come to symbolize protection, hope, and unity, especially during significant moments in Dominican history.

Beyond its religious meaning, the feast reflects the strong bond between Catholic tradition and Dominican culture. Recognized officially as the patron saint of the Dominican Republic, Our Lady of Altagracia is honored each year with the participation of the president, public officials, institutions, families, and devotees of all ages, reaffirming her enduring role as a symbol of faith, tradition, and national identity.