Mayor Dío Astacio signs cooperation agreement with Spain Business School

Madrid.- The Mayor of Santo Domingo Este, Dío Astacio, and Spain Business School (SBS) signed an academic and institutional cooperation agreement in Madrid aimed at strengthening municipal management through continuous training, public innovation, and modernization of local administration. The agreement was signed by Astacio on behalf of the city council and Miguel Ángel Blanco Cedrún, rector of SBS, an international institution specializing in executive education, innovation, and digital learning.

Framed within the Dominican Constitution, Law 176-07, and the National Development Strategy 2030, the alliance establishes a framework for designing and implementing training programs for ASDE officials and staff. Priority areas include artificial intelligence applied to public management, process digitization, municipal leadership, sustainability, green and circular economy, local entrepreneurship, and the development of projects with potential for international cooperation.

Both parties highlighted the importance of the agreement for talent development and institutional growth. The collaboration will provide access to specialized and executive programs through virtual, blended, and in-person formats, with SBS offering international-standard curricula, certifications, and preferential conditions. The Santo Domingo Este City Hall will coordinate participation and identify training needs. Valid for three years and renewable, the agreement seeks to position Santo Domingo Este as an innovative municipality focused on efficiency, transparency, and social well-being.