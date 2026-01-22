COE reports six traffic accidents during Altagracian Operation 2026

La Altagracia.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that six traffic accidents were recorded during the implementation of the Altagracian Operational Plan “Conscience for Life 2026,” along with a total of 4,493 public assistance services. The accidents involved motorcycles, a car, a bus, an SUV, and a pedestrian, resulting in one fatality outside the operation’s security perimeter and 13 people injured.

The operation was carried out from 2:00 p.m. on January 20 to 6:00 p.m. on January 21, 2026, with the participation of multiple state institutions. Authorities also reported 20 cases of missing persons—including children, teenagers, and elderly individuals—all of whom were located and safely reunited with their families.

As part of prevention and safety measures, COE coordinated 3,995 roadside assistance services and 498 medical services. DIGESETT conducted 1,335 inspections, including checks on motorcyclists without helmets, and impounded 19 vehicles and 122 motorcycles for traffic violations. INTRANT inspected intersections and addressed traffic disruptions, while health authorities reported treating dozens of patients in public hospitals and emergency centers in the eastern region, including services provided near the Basilica of Higüey.