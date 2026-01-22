Dominican Republic strengthens response to climate-related disasters

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic continues to strengthen its capacity to prevent and respond to disasters linked to climate change with the presentation of the Dominican Red Cross’s Climate Change and Environment Policy. The initiative aims to enhance national preparedness in the face of increasingly frequent and severe climate-related events.

During the presentation, Max Puig, Executive Vice President of the National Council for Climate Change and the Carbon Market (CNCCMC), highlighted the Red Cross’s key role as a frontline emergency response organization. He noted that the new policy reinforces systems for the prevention, management, and response to risks associated with hurricanes, floods, forest fires, sea-level rise, and other climate threats.

Puig added that the policy complements existing measures such as the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System, which enables early detection of extreme weather impacts and supports timely responses based on social protection criteria. He emphasized that climate change increases social and economic vulnerabilities, making coordinated action between the State and institutions like the Red Cross essential to protect livelihoods and communities.