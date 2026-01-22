Labor Ministry reminds Duarte Day holiday remains on January 26

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor announced that the holiday commemorating the birth of Dominican Republic founder Juan Pablo Duarte will be observed on its official date, Monday, January 26, 2026, and will not be moved.

In a statement, the institution clarified that workers are expected to return to their regular duties on Tuesday, January 27. The Ministry emphasized that compliance with this holiday date is mandatory for all public and private establishments nationwide, in accordance with Law 139-97 on holidays.

The Ministry also reminded employers and employees that, under Article 205 of the Labor Code (Law 16-92), any work performed on holidays or mandatory rest days must be compensated with a 100% surcharge on the regular salary, meaning double the usual daily wage.