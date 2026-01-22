Switzerland seeks to strengthen energy and mining ties with Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Swiss ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Rita Hämmerli-Weschke, expressed Switzerland’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy and mining sectors, while commending the work of the Ministry of Energy and Mines under Minister Joel Santos. Her remarks were made during a courtesy visit marking her retirement from diplomatic service.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, focused on opportunities for bilateral collaboration and a review of the institutional relationship maintained throughout the ambassador’s tenure. Minister Santos thanked the Swiss Embassy for its continued support and highlighted the potential of promoting Dominican larimar in the Swiss market, noting Switzerland’s relevance for the commercialization of the country’s semiprecious national stone.

Hämmerli-Weschke confirmed that her successor will assume duties in March and reiterated Switzerland’s capacity to contribute to Dominican development in energy and mining. She also shared positive reflections on her time in the country. The meeting concluded with the ambassador presenting Santos with a traditional Swiss Army knife as a cultural symbol, with senior ministry officials also in attendance.