Truck crashes into gas station on Joaquín Balaguer Highway

Santiago.- A traffic accident was reported early Thursday morning after the driver of a semi-trailer truck lost control and crashed into a gas station near the Madeco area on the Joaquín Balaguer Highway. The impact caused significant damage to the station’s facilities and nearby property.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was assisted at the scene before being transported for medical care. Authorities have not yet released details on his condition or confirmed the cause of the crash.

Preliminary reports indicate that the truck veered out of its lane for reasons still under investigation, entering the gas station area and striking a vehicle that was parked at the time, which also suffered severe damage.