Truck driver dies after falling into Ozama River at Port of Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- Horizon Auto Logistics (HAL) reported a fatal accident during routine operations at the Port of Santo Domingo, where the driver of a contracted truck fell into the Ozama River and lost his life. The incident occurred late at night within the port’s operational area while the vehicle was carrying out a standard logistics task.

According to HAL General Manager Daryelin Cabrera, the company and port authorities immediately notified the relevant agencies and activated established safety and emergency protocols. The victim’s body was recovered by the National District Fire Department with support from Civil Defense and later transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF).

Cabrera expressed the company’s condolences to the driver’s family and confirmed that HAL remains in constant communication with them, offering support during this difficult time. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate fully with authorities to clarify the circumstances of the accident and to uphold safety, transparency, and compliance with operational regulations.