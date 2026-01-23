COE orders maritime restrictions due to strong winds and high waves

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) has issued a preventive alert after the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported a significant deterioration in maritime conditions along both the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts. The adverse weather, expected to last between 24 and 48 hours, will bring strong winds and hazardous waves, prompting authorities to urge citizens and tourism operators to strictly follow safety guidelines.

On the Atlantic coast, restrictions are in place from Cabo Engaño, in La Altagracia, to Cabo Francés Viejo, in María Trinidad Sánchez, where small, fragile, and medium-sized vessels are required to remain in port. In other Atlantic areas, navigation is permitted only with extreme caution and close to the shoreline. Similar measures apply to the Caribbean coast, particularly from Paraíso, Barahona, to Isla Beata, Pedernales, where vessel operations have been suspended due to strong gusts and abnormal waves.

The COE and Indomet continue to closely monitor the situation and advise the public to stay informed through official reports and observe warning flags on beaches, as maritime conditions may change suddenly.