Honorary Consul urges Dominican community to support humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Santo Domingo.- Victoria Yakimoba, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, reported on a call issued by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs urging the international community to mobilize humanitarian support in response to the country’s worsening situation, particularly during the winter season and amid the ongoing energy crisis caused by the armed conflict.

The appeal calls on governments, international organizations, the private sector, opinion leaders, and citizens to contribute aid to help mitigate the humanitarian impact on thousands of families, communities, and children remaining in Ukraine. The statement also highlighted international solidarity efforts, including Poland’s “Hugs for Kyiv” campaign, which raised more than 40 million hryvnias through contributions from nearly 24,000 donors.

Humanitarian funds will be directed toward the purchase of electrical and energy equipment, alternative power sources, and other essential resources to ensure basic living conditions for the most vulnerable populations. To facilitate donations, an official international transfer guide has been issued, outlining secure and transparent procedures for channeling contributions through the Ukrainian World Congress.

Yakimoba emphasized that the call represents an open invitation to global solidarity and encouraged Dominican society, the private sector, civil organizations, and the international community to support the initiative, reaffirming shared values of cooperation, responsibility, and commitment to human dignity.