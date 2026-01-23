Indotel opens new headquarters to boost efficiency and cut operating costs

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña and Guido Gómez Mazara, president of the Board of Directors of the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel), led the inauguration of Indotel’s new headquarters, a modern building designed to strengthen operational efficiency and improve public services after 24 years of operating in rented facilities.

The new headquarters, known as Corporate Building 323 and located on 27 de Febrero Avenue, features 10 floors, four underground parking levels, and additional surface parking. The project involved an estimated investment of RD$1,777.9 million and represents a major financial and administrative milestone, aimed at boosting employee productivity and reducing operating costs that will be reinvested in institutional programs and services.

Guido Gómez Mazara highlighted that the building reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and efficient use of public funds, noting that eliminating rental expenses ensures long-term sustainability and allows Indotel to focus on its core mission of closing the country’s digital divide. Authorities also emphasized that consolidating all personnel in one location will streamline operations, lower costs, and generate estimated savings of RD$1,540 million over the next decade.