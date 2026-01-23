International Gang Suppression Force to start operations in Haiti in April

New York.- The first contingents of the Gang Suppression Force for Haiti (GSF) are expected to arrive in Haiti in April, as part of international efforts to help restore security and stability. The announcement was made by GSF Special Representative Jack Christofides during a meeting with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez held in New York.

During the meeting, Minister Álvarez emphasized the urgency of the deployment and reiterated the Dominican government’s support for the mission. Christofides confirmed that the full deployment of the force is projected to be completed by October and that funding for the mission has been approved for an initial one-year period. Both parties also reviewed the mission’s structure and logistical preparations.

Christofides thanked the Dominican Republic for its cooperation and announced plans to visit Santo Domingo once he formally assumes his post in Haiti. In parallel, Álvarez met with Carlos Ruiz Massieu, UN Special Representative and head of BINUH, to discuss continued cooperation and the renewal of BINUH’s mandate, which expires on January 31. The Dominican Republic reaffirmed its commitment to supporting medical evacuations and providing logistical assistance for the GSF from its territory.