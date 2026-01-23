National Botanical Garden releases Volume 22 of Moscosoa Scientific Journal

Santo Domingo.- The Dr. Rafael M. Moscoso National Botanical Garden (JBN) has released Volume 22 of the Moscosoa Scientific Journal, its official publication for the dissemination of botanical research, featuring contributions from national and international scientists. This edition is dedicated as a posthumous tribute to renowned Dominican botanist Brígido Peguero.

Produced by the JBN’s Botany Department, the 193-page volume includes seven scientific articles focused on the discovery of new plant species, conservation research, and studies on the distribution of flora. It also contains a special note honoring Peguero’s legacy as an educator, scientist, and advocate for social justice, whose work had a lasting impact on Dominican botany.

JBN Director General Pedro Suárez emphasized the importance of the publication as a reference for botanical research in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, noting that Volume 22 marks the journal’s renewed continuity following a publishing hiatus. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize Moscosoa through digital publishing tools and inclusion in international scientific databases.

The volume was formally presented by Teodoro Clase, head of the Botany Department and chief editor of the journal. The launch event also previewed Volume 23, a special edition focused on the Magnolia Forests project, developed in collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and partner institutions. A key update in this edition is the revision of the journal’s Instructions for Authors, aimed at strengthening scientific quality, editorial transparency, and international visibility.