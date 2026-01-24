Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico agree to multi-destination deal worth US$2 million

Both countries will invest one million dollars in a campaign called “Together we are the Caribbean,” which, according to El Nuevo Día, seeks to promote the islands in a first stage in Europe and in a second stage in the United States.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Jennifer González, and the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, signed a multi-destination agreement in the Caribbean to promote both countries, with an investment of US$2 million.

Both countries will invest one million dollars in a campaign called “Together we are the Caribbean,” which, according to El Nuevo Día, seeks to promote the islands in a first stage in Europe and in a second stage in the United States.

Collado highlighted that there is a 40-minute flight between the two countries, which tourists can take advantage of to enjoy destinations with different cultures.

Collado outlined details of the joint promotion, and the governor highlighted the strong connectivity with JetBlue, Frontier, Arajet, and by sea via the Caribbean Ferries. Additionally, Balearia is looking to operate another ferry service between Mayagüez and San Pedro de Macorís in the Dominican Republic.

The governor of Puerto Rico stated that tourists will extend their stay, gaining the experience of both cultures in one trip.

Other media outlets indicate that Collado stated that Latin America has dreamed of this for more than 15 or 20 years, “and today we are making it a reality.”

The goal is for tourists to visit these countries in a single trip. “If they come to Madrid, they visit Italy or France. Why not invite Europeans, when they go to Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic, to take a 40-minute flight and enjoy two destinations with different essences and cultures?” the minister is quoted as saying.

Governor Jenniffer González recalled that the idea evolved from an informal conversation into actual implementation following Collado’s visit to the Government Palace in San Juan and President Luis Abinader’s recent attendance at his inauguration.

“This promotion always remained in theory and never in execution,” the governor noted.

This agreement not only seeks to expand air connectivity but also to implement a strategy that facilitates lower travel costs and strengthens sea travel.

The official campaign will be launched by President Luis Abinader on a date yet to be determined.

The agreement to integrate tourism between the two nations was made this Thursday at the 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2026) at the IFEMA fairgrounds.