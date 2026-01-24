Power supply Sectors of the National District that will be affected this Saturday by a scheduled blackout

The Eastern Electricity Distribution Company (Edeeste) reported the scheduled shutdown of the César Nicolás Penson Substation, located in the National District, for this Saturday, January 24, to carry out preventive maintenance and network upgrades.

These works, carried out by the Substation Maintenance, Network Maintenance, and Large Customer Metering departments, run from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and include network maintenance (pruning) on César N. Penson, México, Pedro H. Ureña, and Bolívar avenues, as well as Uruguay, Luisa Ozema Pellarano, and Socorro Sánchez streets.

Similarly, transformer T01 will be fully opened and taken out of service to disconnect transformer T02 from the 138 kV outdoor circuit breaker output. Additionally, the macro metering system on circuit CNP809 will be upgraded, and the metering point located on Arístides Fiallo Cabral Street, near Mahatma Gandhi Avenue, will be standardized.

Edeeste also indicates that it will begin standardizing the metering point located on Benito Juárez Street, near Mexico Avenue, specifically on circuit CNP803. This includes load transfer between transformers, cleaning and conditioning of circuit exit gantries, and installation of components at circuit exits.

Affected sectors and circuits

The circuits affected by this opening for maintenance and network readjustment are CNP802, CNP803, CNP804, CNP805, CNP806, CNP807, CNP808, and CNP809.

These circuits affect the Gascue, Don Bosco, Miraflores, Villa Juana, Villas Agrícolas, Villa Consuelo, and Ciudad Nueva sectors.

Edeeste assures that these maintenance works at the César Nicolás Penson Substation aim to mitigate the possibility of incidents in the associated circuits once the substation is energized.

The distribution company asks for understanding and apologizes to its customers regarding the circuits at this substation, while guaranteeing that it will only cover the 4 hours indicated.

Edeeste reaffirms its commitment to continue strengthening its electricity service, improving quality, and ensuring a stable energy supply for the communities that rely on it.