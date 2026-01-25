Animal cruelty: Woman burns a dog taking shelter from the rain with her puppies

A woman is accused by animal protection organizations of burning a dog with hot water while the dog was protecting her puppies from the rain in the building where the aggressor lives, in the Villa Juana sector, in the National District.

The accused, Mildred Margarita Victoriano, has been subject to coercive measures, consisting of periodic appearances before the court and an economic guarantee of 8 thousand pesos for the cruelty she is accused of and which she allegedly committed on April 11, 2025.

This Thursday, Judge Patricia Padilla, of the Second Court of Instruction of the National District, reserved the ruling on the preliminary trial against the accused and set the decision for February 5.

The animal has burns on 80 percent of its body, according to rescuer William Betances, who helped it after a report was filed.

The day before, I had poured battery acid into it.

According to Lourdes Rodríguez, from the National Animal Protection Foundation and Rodríguez Canine Shelter, it was not the first time Victoriano had attacked the dog; the day before April 11, she had poured battery acid on her.

He claims that, on a first occasion, Victoriano also “kicked” the pregnant dog, which caused her puppies to die.

The organizations presented images of the dog because, according to Betances, it is difficult to hold her. After all, she is still bothered by the burns.

They were not allowed to participate in the hearing

William Betances said he has been an anonymous rescuer since 2014 and complained about the “many technicalities” in institutions, including those related to justice, when only a few people and animal protection organizations report a case.

He referred to the struggle they endured after waiting outside the courthouse while the hearing took place, which ended without them even knowing.

Betances, Lourdes, Guillermina Selman, president of the Ecoportal Dominicana Foundation, as well as other people who joined the cause of protecting animals, were not allowed to attend the preliminary hearing.

Betances said the judge removed them from the courtroom, claiming they didn’t own the dog. The dog is currently in a foster home while she recovers. Fortunately, her puppies were unharmed.

The animal protection law, number 284-12, establishes a penalty of up to one year in prison for animal cruelty, in addition to fines that can amount to “fifty (50) minimum wages established by the Social Security Treasury.” In cases of recidivism, “the penalty will be doubled,” according to Article 61.