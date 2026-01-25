Nearly 2,700 Haitians detained and deported in special operations

The General Directorate of Migration ( DGM ) reported that 2,697 Haitians in irregular migratory status were detained and/or deported during a large special interdiction operation carried out in the early hours of Friday, January 23, in various areas of the national territory.

Of this number, 1,222 people were returned to their country of origin through border immigration checkpoints. The proportion of repatriations follows the distribution below:

Dajabón: 441

Elias Piña: 618

Jimaní: 85

Pedernales: 78

The nationwide operations, which resulted in the detention of 1,258 undocumented migrants, were carried out simultaneously in different locations. In Greater Santo Domingo, the operations focused on areas such as Villa Mella, Herrera, Villa Duarte, and the National District.

In the Cibao region, the operations took place in Santiago, Mao, Hermanas Mirabal, Monseñor Nouel, and Santiago Rodríguez, while in the south, arrests were reported in Barahona, Azua, and San José de Ocoa.

Arrests in tourist areas

In the provinces of La Altagracia and La Romana alone, where actions were focused on tourist areas such as Bávaro, Verón, and Uvero Alto, as well as surrounding communities, 217 undocumented foreigners were arrested as part of a joint deployment between military and police forces in the East.

The operation involved 38 rapid reaction agents, seven intelligence officers, inspectors, drivers, and members of the Armed Forces, in a coordinated effort to ensure migration control in areas of high population mobility.

Efforts by the authorities

Of the total number of those detained, 1,095 were arrested directly by DGM agents; another 380 by military and police units: 291 by the Army, 45 by the Specialized Corps of Land Border Security (Cesfront), and 44 by the National Police.

In the press release, the DGM emphasized that these operations were carried out in full compliance with human rights and current regulations. It also highlighted its support for state security institutions.