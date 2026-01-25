Power outages affect DGII platforms and paralyze the sale of vehicle registration stickers and online services

Santo Domingo — The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) reported this Saturday that it is experiencing electrical problems that have caused failures in its technological platforms, affecting the sale of stickers and other services available through its Virtual Office (OFV).

In a statement, the entity explained that the situation has caused problems accessing digital services and that its technical team is working to restore the system as quickly as possible.

Sale of labels

As a result of these failures, several authorized banks were unable to sell vehicle registration stickers on Saturday. Citizens reported that upon visiting various branches, they were informed that the DGII system was down, preventing them from completing the process.

Likewise, users reported difficulties paying taxes virtually, indicating that when trying to access the platform, they received error messages, including notifications indicating that the page did not exist

The DGII apologized to taxpayers for the drawbacks caused and assured that it will continue to report once the service is fully restored.