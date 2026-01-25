Sunny skies and rain in some provinces will dominate the weather this Sunday

For Sunday morning, sunny and partly cloudy skies are expected as the trough affecting the country continues to move away from our forecast area, according to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet).

However, wind drag will increase cloud cover, with some local and passing showers over places such as Barahona, Pedernales, La Altagracia, El Seibo, La Romana, and Samaná, among other nearby areas.

During the afternoon, rainfall could occur in some areas of Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, and La Vega.

Regarding temperatures, Indomet indicated that they will remain pleasant, with lows between 20 and 22 °C, and highs between 29 and 31 °C.