Yeni Berenice on Brianna Genao: “The team hasn’t stopped investigating for a single minute”

La Vega — Twenty-four days after Brianna Genao disappeared in Barrero, Puerto Plata, the Attorney General of the Republic, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, explained that the team leading the investigation continues to work diligently.

“The team investigating this case has not stopped investigating for a single day, nor has it stopped carrying out useful and relevant investigative procedures to discover the truth in this case,” Reynoso said.

Regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), she explained that they continue to be an essential support in the investigation, even though they are no longer on the ground.

“It’s one thing when an international agency like the FBI completes an on-site investigation, but the request made by the Attorney General’s Office to the FBI means we maintain that collaboration and they continue to accompany us in the investigation process,” she stated.

Regarding the report, it was not specified whether it had already been delivered to the Dominican authorities, although sources close to the investigation said it would be delivered between this week and next.

Regarding the investigations

“You know that the Code itself mandates that until there is a formal process, the data of the investigation cannot be revealed,” Reynoso emphasized.

In the area

This Saturday in Barrero, only members of the army, the national police, and the Central Directorate of Investigations remain, and just three people guard the access to the local road, which is open only to residents.