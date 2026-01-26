Abinader inaugurates La Vigia Canal to counter Haitian works on the Massacre River

Dajabón.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the construction of a new intake structure and the full rehabilitation of the La Vigia canal, key infrastructure works aimed at protecting Dominican agriculture in the border area. The project is designed to neutralize the impact of the canal built on the Massacre River in Haiti, ensuring it no longer poses a risk to farmers in Dajabón.

The director of the National Institute of Water Resources (INDRHI), Olmedo Caba, explained that the La Vigia canal was comprehensively rehabilitated and equipped with a new intake structure that includes two electric pumps, each with a capacity of 12,000 gallons per minute. He emphasized that the project guarantees water supply for local agricultural producers and reaffirmed INDRHI’s permanent technical and operational support in the area.

Caba also noted that the Don Miguel dam project is ready and described it as essential for ensuring a sustainable and long-term water supply for both agricultural production and the population of Dajabón. In addition to La Vigia, the newly inaugurated works will benefit multiple irrigation canals in the region, including Veterano 0 and 1, Don Pedro, Finca 28, Caño Frío, and El Coco, where new wells are planned to support farming activities during the dry season.