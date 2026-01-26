Families of Jet Set tragedy victims march to demand justice

Santo Domingo.- Relatives of the victims of the Jet Set Nightclub tragedy organized a march and vigil on Sunday to demand justice, just weeks ahead of the first anniversary of the roof collapse that left 236 people dead and more than 100 injured. The demonstration was held in memory of those who lost their lives and to denounce what families describe as a lack of accountability in the case.

Members of the Jet Set Justice Movement, supported by the Movement of the Ancient Dominican Order, gathered in front of the Juan Bosch Metro station at the intersection of 27 de Febrero and Máximo Gómez avenues. Carrying banners, they criticized the judicial file for allegedly excluding the company that owns the nightclub, calling it an offense to the victims’ memory.

The collapse occurred on April 8, 2025, around midnight during a party featuring renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who died after being trapped in the rubble. Other well-known figures, including former Major League Baseball player Vladimir Dotel, were also among the victims.

During the vigil, families relived the pain of the tragedy and were joined by Father Rogelio Cruz and Deputy Lidia Pérez, sister of Rubby Pérez. Participants expressed outrage over what they described as negligence in the nightclub’s maintenance and repairs. Father Cruz stated that financial compensation cannot replace justice, criticizing the owner, Antonio Espaillat, for claiming that monetary settlements had resolved most of the damage caused by the disaster.