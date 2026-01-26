JCE delivers first new identity and electoral card to President Abinader

Santo Domingo.- The Plenary of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) officially delivered the first new identity and electoral card to President Luis Abinader this Monday, marking the formal launch of the document’s issuance process. The ceremony was led by JCE President Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo, along with the board’s full members and General Secretary Sonne Beltré.

The event took place in the auditorium of the JCE headquarters and the Civil Registry, where President Abinader became the first Dominican citizen to receive the new identity and electoral card. The JCE had begun capturing biometric and personal data from its staff on January 8 as part of the initial phase of the rollout.

Following the completion of data collection among JCE personnel and the delivery of the first card, the next phase will begin in February and March 2026, targeting specific sectors for biometric registration and card issuance. Mass nationwide registration is scheduled to start in April and will be organized according to citizens’ birth months, with the process expected to conclude on March 31, 2027.