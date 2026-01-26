Jottin Cury defends Dominican government’s decision not to sign Global Refugee Pact

Cury argued that signing the pact would legally bind the State from the moment refugees are admitted, effectively preventing deportations. He also cautioned that refugee-related provisions have been included in other international agreements, which he said poses risks to the country’s sovereignty.

According to the former magistrate, the Dominican Republic lacks the operational and budgetary capacity to assume greater commitments related to refugees, stressing that the scale of the Haitian crisis exceeds the State’s capabilities. He described the current burden as already unsustainable.

Cury also addressed the debate over the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, reiterating that the Dominican Republic is not legally bound by its rulings. His remarks were made during his participation in Reviews, the Podcast, where he analyzed key national and international issues.