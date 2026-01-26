President Abinader leads parade commemorating 213th anniversary of Juan Pablo Duarte

San Francisco de Macorís.- President Luis Abinader led the commemorative parade this Monday marking the 213th anniversary of the birth of Juan Pablo Duarte, an event that officially opens the Month of the Homeland and reaffirms the Dominican State’s commitment to the values of freedom, sovereignty, and patriotism embodied by the Father of the Nation.

During the ceremony, Juan Pablo Uribe, president of the Permanent Commission of Patriotic Anniversaries (CPEP), described Duarte as the Dominican of purest glory and called on citizens to emulate his example of love, work, and sacrifice for the country. Uribe also highlighted President Abinader’s leadership, noting that his administration reflects Duartean principles such as honesty, integrity, dignity, and transparent governance.

The mayor of San Francisco de Macorís, Alex Díaz, and Provincial Governor Ana Xiomara Cortés both emphasized the importance of honoring Duarte’s legacy by upholding civic ethics, social responsibility, and public service. They underscored transparency and commitment to the common good as essential pillars for the nation’s future.

Following the formal acts, President Abinader authorized the start of the civic-military and police parade, which featured students from schools in Duarte province, elite units of the Armed Forces, and specialized divisions of the National Police. The president was accompanied by senior military, government, and religious authorities, reaffirming the institutional tribute to Juan Pablo Duarte and his enduring legacy.