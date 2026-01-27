Aerodom confirms full resumption of flights after U.S. winter storm

Santo Domingo.- A winter storm that has affected the United States for at least three days triggered the cancellation of thousands of flights, disrupting air connectivity across several countries. The severe weather impacted nearly two-thirds of U.S. territory, causing widespread travel delays and suspensions.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) reported this Tuesday, January 27, that air operations with the U.S. East Coast have fully resumed after more than 50 flight cancellations were recorded over the past weekend. The affected routes included flights to and from cities such as New York, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami.

Aerodom confirmed that all Dominican airports have restored normal operations and indicated that weather forecasts are favorable, reducing the likelihood of further weather-related cancellations. U.S. authorities reported that the storm left snow and ice accumulations of up to 23 centimeters in Washington, D.C., affected more than 40 states, and resulted in at least 30 deaths. Since Saturday, at least 19,000 flights scheduled to depart from or arrive in the United States have been canceled due to the extreme conditions.