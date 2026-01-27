AIRD calls on CAASD to halt water rate adjustment citing disproportionate hike

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) called for the immediate suspension of a tariff adjustment imposed by the Santo Domingo Water and Sewerage Corporation (CAASD), describing the measure as disproportionate and unjustified, with increases of up to 400% for the industrial sector.

In a press release, AIRD expressed concern over the impact of the higher water and sewerage fees and urged authorities to review the decision under principles of legality, transparency, and public consultation with affected productive sectors. The organization criticized the lack of prior dialogue and the absence of technical studies to support the increase.

AIRD Executive Vice President Mario Pujols said the association is willing to collaborate in finding balanced solutions, but stressed that tariff changes must be predictable, gradual, and supported by sound legal and technical criteria. He warned that the sudden implementation of the new rates, without a transition period, disrupts companies’ financial planning, particularly since many businesses had already approved their budgets for 2026.

Pujols also cautioned that the creation of significant tariff disparities between domestic industries and free trade zones undermines competitiveness and introduces discriminatory treatment. He concluded by calling for greater transparency and consistent criteria in water and sewerage tariff policies nationwide, noting that such measures ultimately affect industrial costs and consumer prices.