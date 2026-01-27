Education Ministry launches “Dominicans at 100%” civic values campaign

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Education (Minerd) launched the “Dominicans at 100%” campaign this Tuesday as part of the country’s patriotic trimester, with the goal of promoting civic and patriotic values within the educational community. The initiative seeks to strengthen national identity and reinforce the emotional connection with the homeland, positioning schools as spaces where history, values, and national symbols are actively lived and honored.

According to Minerd, the campaign aligns with the teaching of Morality, Civics, and Citizen Ethics, which was formally incorporated into the national curriculum this school year as part of efforts to enhance students’ comprehensive education. Through audiovisual content, educational capsules, and storytelling, the initiative highlights both national heroes and everyday citizens whose actions contribute to a more responsible and supportive society.

A central message of the campaign is “No le bajes!”, a call to maintain a daily commitment to civic responsibility, respect for national symbols, and patriotic values. Minister of Education Luis Miguel De Camps emphasized that the initiative reflects the institution’s vision of fostering values-based education and forming citizens committed to democracy and national development. The ministry added that the campaign supports efforts to strengthen active citizenship and improve the quality of education through meaningful educational communication.