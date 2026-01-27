Finance Ministry proposes licensing requirement for cruise ship casinos

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Finance and Economy has submitted for public consultation a draft resolution that would require first-class cruise ships with casinos or gambling halls to obtain an official license to operate while in Dominican waters for six hours or more. The proposal represents the government’s first regulatory effort specifically targeting cruise tourism, a rapidly growing segment in the country.

According to official data, 788 cruise ships carrying more than 2.8 million passengers arrived in the Dominican Republic in 2025. Under the draft resolution, vessels with a capacity of more than 2,000 passengers would be required to comply with the same regulations applied to casinos operating in first-class hotels, due to concerns that onboard gambling facilities could be used for money laundering or terrorist financing.

The proposal establishes that cruise ship casino operators must obtain a license from the Directorate of Casinos and Gambling, backed by a RD$20 million performance bond (or its dollar equivalent). License fees would be RD$1 million for ships carrying between 2,000 and 3,499 passengers, and RD$1.5 million for ships with a capacity of 3,500 passengers or more. Each license would allow only one gaming room per vessel, would be non-transferable, and valid for five years, with renewals costing 50% of the original fee.

Additionally, annual operating fees would range from RD$600,000 to RD$800,000, depending on the number of gaming tables. Cruise ships would be limited to 15 entries into Dominican waters per year, with additional entries costing RD$15,000 each. All fees would be paid to the National Treasury and adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The draft resolution remains open for public comments and recommendations before final approval.