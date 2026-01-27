Migration advances digital system for minors’ exit permits

Santo Domingo.- The Director General of Migration, Vice Admiral Luis Rafael Lee Ballester, held a working meeting with Peter Prazmowski, head of the National Competitiveness Council (CNC) and the Zero Bureaucracy Program, to advance the modernization of the authorization process for minors traveling abroad.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress of the project and defined the launch of a Private Beta phase for the new digital system. This testing stage will involve a limited group of users to evaluate performance, make adjustments, and prepare for a full public rollout. Authorities indicated that the comprehensive transfer of the minors’ exit permit process is in its final phase and will streamline procedures through interoperability among the institutions involved.

The new system prioritizes cases in which one parent authorizes another to travel with a minor, a scenario that represents 80% of identified situations. The remaining cases will be incorporated gradually. The platform will also benefit Dominicans living abroad by allowing permits to be requested, approved, and issued electronically through Dominican consulates. According to CNC Director Peter Prazmowski, the fully digital process will reduce bureaucracy and enable exit permits to be issued in under 30 minutes, significantly improving the experience for Dominican families.