President Abinader declares 2026 “the year of Samaná”

Samaná.- President Luis Abinader highlighted Samaná’s potential as a major hub for tourism and economic development during a phone address delivered at the inauguration of the Juan Pablo Duarte Central Park in the province. He described 2026 as “the year of Samaná,” citing key infrastructure projects that are expected to drive growth and job creation.

The president emphasized the full opening of the port in Samaná Bay and the start of operations at the new tourist dock in Arroyo Barril, noting that both projects will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs. He added that these developments will strengthen tourism while complementing the economic momentum already seen in Las Terrenas and other northern regions of the country.

Abinader congratulated the Ministry of Tourism, local authorities, and residents on the inauguration of the park, which forms part of broader urban renewal and public space improvement efforts. The project aims to enhance quality of life for residents while increasing the province’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.