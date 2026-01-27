Winter storm cancels 89 flights between U.S. and Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Air traffic between the United States and the Dominican Republic continues to be affected by a winter storm impacting several U.S. states since the weekend. According to FlightAware data, at least 89 flights between both countries were canceled on Monday due to adverse weather conditions, an increase from the 79 cancellations recorded on Sunday.

The greatest disruptions were reported at Boston Logan International Airport, one of the airports most affected by the storm. From Boston, 22 flights to Santiago de los Caballeros were canceled, along with seven to Punta Cana, three to Puerto Plata, and three to Las Américas International Airport (AILA). Additionally, three flights scheduled for Tuesday have already been canceled—two to New York (JFK) and one to San Juan, Puerto Rico—further raising the number of affected operations.

Within the Dominican Republic, Cibao International Airport recorded the highest number of cancellations with 40 suspended flights, mainly from Boston, New York, and Newark. Punta Cana International Airport followed with 25 cancellations, while AILA reported 14 and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata registered eight. Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) indicated that as weather conditions in the United States improve, flight operations are expected to resume gradually, advising passengers to verify flight status directly with their airlines.