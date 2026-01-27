Women report sexual harassment while exercising at Parque del Este

Santo Domingo.- Two women reported being victims of sexual harassment while exercising at Parque del Este, specifically near the archery range, an area they described as isolated and poorly monitored. According to their account, a Haitian man was hiding behind a tree, watching them while exposing himself and engaging in obscene behavior.

When the women began shouting for help, the individual allegedly threw stones at them before fleeing the scene. Two men who were exercising nearby intervened and assisted the victims, preventing the situation from escalating further. The women later reported the incident to members of the Municipal Police assigned to the park.

Police officers reportedly informed them that the incident was not isolated, as the same individual has been previously reported for harassing women in the park, including inappropriate physical contact. Although park security is shared between the Armed Forces and the Municipal Police, the victims stated that surveillance in that specific area is practically nonexistent.

The women warned that the lack of security has created fear among female park users, with many reportedly avoiding the area due to safety concerns. They called on the National Police to strengthen security measures, conduct permanent patrols, and apprehend the suspect to prevent more serious incidents. “We come here to take care of our health, not to live in fear,” they said, urging authorities to ensure the park is once again a safe space for women, children, and families.