Law 47-25 on Public Procurement takes effect this Wednesday

Santo Domingo.- Law 47-25 on Public Procurement will enter into force this Wednesday, following the expiration of the 180-day period after its promulgation by President Luis Abinader on July 28 of last year. To mark its implementation, the president will lead the signing of the decree approving the General Application Regulation, which sets out the standards, timelines, and responsibilities required for the effective execution of the new legal framework.

The General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP) explained that the regulation translates the law’s principles into concrete actions and launches a gradual implementation process. This phase includes training and ongoing support from the governing body to purchasing units across public institutions, with the aim of ensuring full compliance and preventing any entity from being left behind. DGCP director Carlos Pimentel emphasized that the phased rollout provides legal certainty and clear guidance for all actors in the system.

The DGCP also announced that it will issue a resolution this Thursday detailing the next institutional steps for proper enforcement of the law. Law 47-25 introduces significant reforms, including increasing the procurement budget reserved for MSMEs and women-owned MSMEs from 20% to 30%, strengthening sanctions to prevent corruption, establishing new contracting modalities, mandating the use of the Electronic Public Procurement System (SECP), and incorporating environmental and sustainability criteria into procurement processes.