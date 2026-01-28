Ministry of Culture announces first Cibao Regional Book and Culture Fair

Santiago, D.R.- The Ministry of Culture announced this Wednesday at the Gran Teatro del Cibao the main guidelines of the first Cibao Regional Book and Culture Fair, an event designed to promote reading, reflection, and the cultural diversity of the country’s northern region. The fair will bring together the 14 provinces of the Cibao and will have Santiago de los Caballeros as its main venue, while ensuring broad representation from across the region.

The announcement was led by Culture Minister Roberto Ángel Salcedo, accompanied by provincial and municipal authorities, legislators, cultural managers, and institutional representatives from the participating provinces. Salcedo emphasized that the fair will be a democratic and participatory initiative in which each province will have a leading role, with programming aimed at showcasing the region’s traditions, heritage, and cultural values, with the support of Vice President Raquel Peña.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for April 19, 2026, with activities running from April 20 to 26 at various venues in Santiago, including the Gran Teatro del Cibao, Centro León, Centro Cultural Banreservas, and Centro de la Cultura Ercilia Pepín. The program will feature more than 100 activities, a central pavilion representing all 14 provinces, and daily dedications highlighting two provinces at a time. The 2026 edition of the fair will be dedicated to Ulises Francisco Espaillat, marking the bicentennial of his birth.