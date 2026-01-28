Observatory Report details structural irregularities in SENASA case

Santo Domingo.- The Seventh Report of the Observatory of Administrative Corruption Cases, centered on the SENASA case, was presented on Tuesday at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD). Journalist Edith Febles led the presentation, outlining a series of structural irregularities in the management of public health resources, based on investigative findings linked to the national health insurance system.

Febles explained that the investigation began with an anonymous document detailing multimillion-peso contracts, recurring payments, and financial benefits associated with health services. While initial estimates placed the payments at around 75 million pesos per month, further inquiries revealed that the scale and financial impact of the scheme were significantly greater than originally reported.

The report highlights a pattern of opacity and lack of transparency in SENASA’s administration during the period under review. Verification efforts included contacting primary care centers and hospitals in several provinces, which revealed that many contracted services were not actually provided, pointing to a funded but non-operational structure. The Observatory concluded that these practices undermined hospital financing and the quality of healthcare services, underscoring the urgent need for stronger oversight, transparency, and accountability in the use of public funds.