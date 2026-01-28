RD Vial expands solar road lighting on key highways in the South

Santo Domingo.- As part of the National Road Lighting Plan, the RD Vial Trust is advancing efforts to improve safety and visibility on key highways in the country’s southern region through the installation of solar LED lighting in high-risk and historically underlit corridors. The initiative aims to reduce accidents and enhance nighttime driving conditions on major traffic routes.

On Highway 6 de Noviembre, work is progressing across multiple sections. Section I, stretching from the Abanico de Herrera Bridge to Najayo, covers 12 kilometers—six in each direction—while Section II includes an additional 14 kilometers, also illuminated in both directions. Once completed, the project will total 26 kilometers of upgraded roadway with the installation of approximately 680 solar LED lamps, significantly improving visibility along one of the main access routes to the south.

The plan also includes the Baní Ring Road, a recently inaugurated and strategically important corridor, where around 360 solar LED lamps will be installed along 13 kilometers. Altogether, the interventions in the southern region will cover more than 39 kilometers of road and include over 1,000 solar LED lamps, reinforcing RD Vial’s commitment to sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that promote safer and more efficient mobility nationwide.