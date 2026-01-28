Santiago sees tourism and air connectivity gains after FITUR

Santiago, D.R.- The mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros, Ulises Rodríguez, stated that the city’s participation in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), held in Madrid, is already yielding tangible results, reflected in stronger tourism activity, improved air connectivity, and growing international recognition. For the second consecutive year, Santiago maintained a coordinated and strategic presence at the fair, with the involvement of public authorities, business leaders, and institutions committed to local economic development.

Rodríguez highlighted that one of the most significant outcomes has been the formal takeoff of tourism in Santiago, evidenced by an increase in visitors and high hotel occupancy rates. He also announced historic progress in air connectivity, including the launch of three direct flights between Santiago and Madrid, creating a direct link with Europe that did not exist prior to FITUR. In addition, Copa Airlines is set to begin operations from Santiago this week, with another international route to be announced soon.

The mayor also underscored the international visibility gained through high-profile visits, such as that of Chile’s president-elect, José Antonio Kast, and the governor of New York State, both of whom chose Santiago as a key destination. Rodríguez said these visits reflect growing confidence in the city’s transformation, citing improvements in cleanliness, organization, and urban development. He concluded by praising President Luis Abinader’s leadership, which he said has been instrumental in positioning Santiago and the Dominican Republic as international references for economic growth, stability, and democratic governance.