Abinader warns of legal action if Vinci Airports delays AILA terminal

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader warned that the Dominican government is prepared to take legal action against Vinci Airports, parent company of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), if construction of the new terminal at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) does not begin as agreed in the concession contract.

During a meeting with opinion leaders, the president recalled that the groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in August 2025, yet tangible progress on the terminal has not been observed. Abinader stressed that the renewal of the airport operating contract was granted precisely to give the French company the time and conditions needed to execute the promised improvements, commitments that, he said, have not been met.

The concern has also been raised by Tourism Minister David Collado, who in December urged Aerodom to accelerate construction and bring the AILA project in line with upgrades carried out at other airport terminals across the country. The delay has generated public debate over compliance with the concession and the impact on airport infrastructure development.

In response, Aerodom spokesperson Luis José López stated that the new terminal is progressing according to schedule and in compliance with the contract. He explained that the project is currently in technical and preparatory phases which, although not always visible on site, are essential under international standards to ensure efficient and uninterrupted construction.