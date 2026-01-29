Environment Ministry reports deadly collapse at El Cangrejo Mine in Puerto Plata

Sosúa, Puerto Plata.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported a fatal collapse at the El Cangrejo materials mine, located in the María La O sector of the Los Cangrejos community in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, resulting in the deaths of a father and son and leaving another person injured. The institution expressed condolences to the victims’ families and solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

Following the incident, a technical commission from the Vice Ministry of Soils and Water and the Provincial Directorate of Environment in Puerto Plata, accompanied by members of Senpa, conducted an inspection of the site. Authorities confirmed that no material extraction was taking place at the time of the collapse and that those involved were performing maintenance and testing work on heavy equipment.

The Ministry indicated that the project did not have valid environmental permits for extraction or transport activities and noted that prior technical reports had warned of soil instability risks and recommended remediation measures. The institution reiterated its call for strict compliance with environmental and technical regulations governing mining activities and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward operations conducted outside the legal framework.