INFOTEP and PROCIGAR inaugurate tobacco training school in Tamboril

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Technical and Professional Training (INFOTEP), in partnership with the Association of Cigar Producers of the Dominican Republic (PROCIGAR), inaugurated the PROCIGAR–INFOTEP School of Tobacco Growers in Tamboril, a project aimed at strengthening technical training, productive development, and employment in one of the country’s most emblematic economic sectors.

In its first phase, the school opened with four cigar-making groups, comprising 88 participants, who will receive 135 hours of hands-on training covering all stages of cigar production, from leaf selection and processing to rolling, finishing, and quality control. The inauguration was led by INFOTEP deputy director Maira Morla, Tamboril mayor Anyolino Germosén, PROCIGAR president Litto Gómez, and Johannes Marinus Kelner, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs.

Officials highlighted the initiative as a key step in strengthening the human capital of the tobacco industry and ensuring its sustainability. The school seeks to prepare skilled artisans capable of integrating immediately into the sector, boosting productivity and generating sustainable income for local families, while reinforcing Tamboril’s position as a global reference in cigar craftsmanship through effective public-private collaboration.