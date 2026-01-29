JCE to stop issuing current ID cards starting February 1

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) announced that as of February 1, it will stop issuing identity and electoral cards in the current format, due to technical and operational adjustments related to the transition to the new document model. To avoid disrupting citizen procedures during this period, the JCE will temporarily issue free identity card certificates until the full changeover to the new ID, scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2027.

The JCE is advancing the renewal process, which will begin nationwide in April. President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje were the first to receive the new document during an official event on January 26. The updated ID features laser-engraved data and a grayscale engraved photograph, offering greater security and durability.

Since January 8, the JCE has been capturing biometric and personal data from its staff. In February and March, data collection and card delivery will expand to targeted sectors. The mass registration phase will start in April, organized by citizens’ birth month, and will run through March 2027, completing the national transition to the new identity and electoral card.