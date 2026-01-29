Mitur receives U.S. students to promote tourism education

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) received a group of 12 students from Elon University in North Carolina as part of its support for academic institutions interested in learning about tourism promotion efforts in the Dominican Republic. The visit took place within the framework of ongoing educational and cultural exchange programs.

As part of the welcome, the students were greeted by the Ministry’s folk ballet, enjoying a merengue performance before touring the facilities. During the visit, they attended a presentation on Adventure Tourism in the Dominican Republic, delivered by Ángel Pichardo, deputy director of Domestic Tourism at Mitur.

The group, accompanied by three professors and a representative of the CIEE program, participated in activities coordinated by the Directorate of Training and Community Extension. The initiative highlighted Mitur’s commitment to promoting tourism education, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.