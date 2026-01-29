Protest in Santiago rejects mining in the Cordillera Septentrional

Santiago.- The community movement “United We Are More” organized a large march in Santiago on Wednesday to reject alleged mining projects in the Northern Mountain Range (Cordillera Septentrional). The mobilization brought together residents from the municipal districts of Río Grande, San Francisco de Jacagua, Pedro García, and Yásica Arriba, along with religious leaders and civil society representatives.

The caravan-style protest began in Canabacoa, continued along part of the Duarte Highway, and concluded at the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration. Speaking during the march, Father Nino Ramos warned that mining threatens rural livelihoods through environmental destruction, water contamination, deforestation, and community displacement, stressing that the demonstration represents a firm rejection of mining in the region.

The protest was supported by priests, environmental organizations, neighborhood associations, and agricultural groups, and was carried out in solidarity with communities in San Juan de la Maguana and Restauración, which face similar concerns. While protesters insist that mining poses a threat to the area, President Luis Abinader denied the existence of any mining contracts or plans in the Northern Mountain Range. Similarly, Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos stated that activities in the area have been strictly exploratory, with no plans for exploitation, and are being conducted under state supervision and within environmental and legal standards.