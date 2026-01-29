U.S. Ambassador and Vice President visit Mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros

Santiago.- The mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros, Ulises Rodríguez, received an official visit from U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Francis Campos and Vice President Raquel Peña, during which they discussed the city’s growth and its consolidation as a leading capital of the Cibao region.

During the meeting, the authorities highlighted Santiago’s dynamism and its role as a strategic hub for economic, social, and institutional development, as well as the new opportunities emerging for the northern region amid ongoing urban consolidation. Mayor Rodríguez emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between local and central government and international partners to promote competitiveness and sustainable development.

He also reaffirmed the shared commitment to maintaining dialogue and collaboration, recognizing Santiago de los Caballeros as a key driver of national development and a central reference point on the country’s public agenda.